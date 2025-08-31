Wheatus will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic self-titled debut album with a massive tour across Australia and New Zealand in January 2026.

The band will perform their entire debut record, including the timeless hit “Teenage Dirtbag”, marking their first-ever live performances in New Zealand.

The enduring power of “Teenage Dirtbag” has reached unprecedented heights in recent years. The track, originally released in 2000, has experienced a remarkable resurgence through social media, with the viral “Teenage Dirtbag photos” trend on TikTok attracting over one million participants. The phenomenon has drawn participation from major celebrities including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Lil Nas X, and Jon Bon Jovi, while the hashtag has accumulated over two billion views.

This digital renaissance has translated into mainstream success, with the song re-entering the UK Top 40 charts in 2023. The renewed interest has elevated Wheatus to some of the most prestigious stages of their career, sharing bills with Alice Cooper, Blondie, The 1975, Muse, Jack White, blink-182, and Paramore.

The band’s recent touring schedule reflects this momentum. Their 2023 UK and Ireland tour encompassed 47 dates, followed by a Download UK appearance in 2024 that saw them perform to more than 20,000 people. Most recently, Wheatus completed extensive tours of both the USA and UK alongside Bowling for Soup, playing to some of the largest sold-out crowds both bands have witnessed throughout their careers.

Wheatus will perform their complete debut album each night on their upcoming tour, while also taking requests from fans for deeper cuts from their three-decade catalogue.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 3rd at 9am local time. The general sale begins on Thursday, September 4th at 9am local time.

Wheatus 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 3rd (9am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, September 4th (9am local time)

Ticket information available via teamwrktouring.com

Thursday, January 15th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, January 16th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, January 17th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Monday, January 19th

Blazes Showroom, Tamworth, NSW

Tuesday, January 20th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, January 22nd

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, January 23rd

Wrest Point, Hobart, QLD

Saturday, January 25th

The Carine, Duncraig, WA

Tuesday, January 27th

Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, January 28th

San Fran, Wellington, NZ