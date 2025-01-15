A new documentary detailing the life and recent criminal allegations against Sean Combs is premiering on Australian TV screens this week.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which premieres on BINGE on Wednesday, January 15th, gives “a raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy”, including never-before-seen footage, as well as a look at his rise to fame and recent criminal allegations.

The documentary also includes exclusive interviews with US producer, AI B. Sure!, as well as childhood friends and his former bodyguard.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” one of the people in Combs’ inner circle says in the trailer.

Combs has been accused of rape, child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct by multiple people for incidents taking place between 1991 and 2023. His homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, and he was arrested after a grand jury indicted him. He was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits a criminal trial in May. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges from 2024.

The documentary comes as another lawsuit against Combs was filed this week, alleging that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl over two decades ago.

According to US Weekly, the suit filed in New York alleges that the rapper assaulted the-then high school student, identified as Jane Doe, in 2000 in Manhattan.

Combs’ team denied the new allegation in a statement, saying: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”