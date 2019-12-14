After clocking up over 25 million views on his latest single ‘hot girl bummer’, double-platinum hip hop artist Blackbear is heading down under.

The not-to-be-missed tour kicks of in Brisbane this January. So get in quick for your chance to win tickets this Christmas!

Live Nation’s 24 Days of Christmas Competition

Day #15: Blackbear

We think there’s nothing greater than a gift of live music for Christmas.

Thanks to Live Nation, we’re giving you the chance to win up to 24 live gig experiences this Christmas.

Tickets are issued by the promoter. Click here for terms and conditions.