Nascent Victorian musician Wilson Blackley has unveiled his debut single, with the mesmerising ‘Home’ officially arriving today.

At just 19 years old, Blackley has been immersed in the world of music from a very young age. Having first picked up an instrument at the age of two, his formative years were somewhat isolated, having been home-schooled in South Gippsland, regional Victoria.

Despite lacking the standard peer influence though, Blackley was proactive, with his time spent devouring every piece of music he could find, with a fondness for the classic Motown sound soon taking hold. As a result, the music he makes his powerful, soulful, and comes from the heart – just the like the iconic artists who influenced his journey.

Now, as Blackley formally gets his musical career underway, he’s kicked things off in the best way possible officially unveiling his debut single, ‘Home’, today.

As moving as it is powerful, the arresting track was also born amongst a bit of Australian music royalty, with The Teskey Brothers’ Half Mile Harvest Studios serving as the location for its recording, while Sam Teskey was brought on as co-producer and engineer. “I didn’t have to listen to this song twice for it to immediately stick with me,” Teskey explains. “It sucked me right in.”

“I wrote ‘Home’ in a state of transience within myself,” Blackley explains of the track. “Battling with anxiety about the state of my ego and creative motivation, I had to create a mantra within myself about reconnecting with the true reason behind why I play music and why I want to express myself through it.

“This song is about saying goodbye to my ego, and grieving the parts of myself that I’d lost on the way.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s this sort of deep lyricism and deft musicianship that has seen Blackley quickly become revered for his artistry and integrity, with his work set to impress all come across his stellar efforts, whether it be now, or years down the line when he’s considered one of the country’s greats.

With ‘Home’ now out in the world, and with plenty of music and live shows set to be unveiled in the near future, the future is looking bright for Wilson Blackley. But in the meantime, ‘Home’ is where it all begins.

Check out ‘Home’ by Wilson Blackley: