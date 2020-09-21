We’ve launched an awesome new indie rock newsletter called The Indie Rock Observer and to celebrate we’re giving away a $100 JB Hi-Fi voucher!

We’re incredibly excited to announce our new newsletter for all things indie rock, The Indie Rock Observer.

The Indie Rock Observer will deliver all the latest indie rock news, tour details and competitions straight to your inbox and all for free!

The Indie Rock Observer is part of The Brag Media’s new Observer system. With the latest social platforms and algorithms, people are often kept out of the loop with things they care about most. So, we write and curate newsletters completely tailored for your interests.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new Observer we’re giving away a $100 JB Hi-Fi voucher so you can spruce up your vinyl collection, your sound setup, or grab that tech item you’ve been needing for far too long.

So, how do you win the gift card? All you’ve gotta do is fill out the form below to sign up to The Indie Rock Observer and tell us in 25 words or less your favourite indie rock song and why, it’s that easy!

Enter below

Tell us in 25 words or less your favourite indie rock song and why Submit

Competition entries open from Monday the 21st of September 2020 9am AEST to Monday the 5th of October 9am AEST. Competition open to Australian residents only.

Through The Brag Observer you can sign up to topics you love and we’ll curate all the best news and competitions for those topics from Rolling Stone Australia, The Brag, Tone Deaf, The Industry Observer and Don’t Bore Us and send them straight to your inbox for free.