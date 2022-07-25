Jim Beam is giving fans the chance to attend an up close and personal performance by The Veronicas in Melbourne as part of the bourbon brand’s 2022 Welcome Sessions series.

Jim Beam’s Welcome Sessions is bringing fans and artists together to create one-of-a-kind live music experiences. The ongoing series of one-afternoon-only events will climax with a live performance from Brisbane pop duo The Veronicas in Melbourne this August.

The Veronicas have been famous since before they were famous. The Origliasso twins started performing shows in Brisbane in the early 1990s and found success writing songs for Australian Idol winners Casey Donovan and Kate DeAraugo and Russian pop dup t.A.T.u. With the support of their community and local fanbase, the twins then launched their own pop career.

After founding The Veronicas in 2004, Lisa and Jess Origliasso signed with US major label Sire Records. They released their debut album, The Secret Life Of…, in 2005; the album’s lead single, “4ever”, was a top ten hit and quickly rose to ARIA Platinum status.

The Origliassos outdid themselves two years later when “Hook Me Up”—the lead single and title track from their second album—debuted atop the ARIA charts. Meanwhile, Hook Me Up’s next single, “Untouched”, went Platinum in the US, indicating one million units sold. “Untouched” remains a staple of pop radio and Spotify playlists, despite being nearly 15 years old.

As festival headliners, awards show constants, and reality TV stars, The Veronicas rarely get the chance to return to their roots of smaller, more intimate venues.

Courtesy of Jim Beam’s Welcome Sessions, however, fans of The Veronicas can witness the Origliasso twins at the intimate Hop Bar at Beer Deluxe, Melbourne. The gig takes place on Saturday, 20th August from 1-4pm.

The Veronicas have never become a nostalgia act. The duo had a busy year in 2021, releasing the albums Godzilla (in March) and Human (in June), both of which birthed a hit single—“In My Blood” and “On Your Side” respectively. The Veronicas will be back on the main stage at several major festivals over summer 2022/23.

But the upcoming Melbourne show is different. Jim Beam’s Welcome Sessions are celebrations of live music, which are designed to generate genuine connections between fans and artists. The Welcome Sessions are a reminder of live music’s power to bring people together, turning strangers into friends and friends into family.

Located on the top level of Beer DeLuxe, the Hop Bar is the perfect venue for Jim Beam Welcome Sessions. Featuring an expansive closed terrace and a lush beer garden. The space is ideal for an intimate and unforgettable performance.

Entry for The Veronicas at The Hop Bar at Beer DeLuxe, Federation Square is free, but places are limited. Jim Beam has 75 double passes to give away. For your chance to nab one, enter here.