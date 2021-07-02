To celebrate the release of Tones and I’s debut album Welcome to the Madhouse, we’re giving away a sweet as merch pack including a copy of the album on pink vinyl, a hoodie, a t-shirt and a backpack.

The highly anticipated first full-length LP from Tones and I is set for release on July 16th, and comes following a collection of successful singles from the Aussie singer-songwriter.

The busker-turned-chart-topper Tones (real name Toni Watson) found global success with 2019 hit single ‘Dance Monkey‘, and more recently, 2020’s ‘Fly Away’ which has taken off after going viral on TikTok.

Described by Tones as “very up and down and reflects the forever changing emotions in me”, Welcome to the Madhouse features 14 dance-inducing tracks of the kind of indie-pop we’ve come to know and love this Aussie hitmaker for – including previously mentioned ‘Fly Away’ and 2021 single ‘Won’t Sleep’.

Heightened by her delicate yet stand-out vocals, and with each track written and co-produced by Tones, this album is set to be one of 2021’s greatest offerings.

“There are songs on the album that were written before ‘Dance Monkey’, about not knowing if busking was right for me. There are songs about my good friend T passing away and not wanting to deal with those emotions. The ups and downs of life in lockdown and the mental challenges/struggles. Some songs make me laugh and some make me cry but there is no running theme or vibe to the album — the songs are unique to how I was feeling the day I wrote them,” she said.

Want your very own pink vinyl copy of the album as well as a Welcome to the Madhouse merch pack including a hoodie, t-shirt and backpack?

Competition runs from July 2nd 2021 11am AEST and ends July 19th 2021 10am AEST.

