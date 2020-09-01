Tones and I has shared details of her forthcoming debut album at a virtual press conference today (September 1st).

As per NME, the Australian pop sensation revealed the upcoming record will boast a mix of older material and new songs. Tones and I started showcasing her music by busking on the streets and has been keeping busy under during lock down by penning new tracks.

“Because of all the spare time, I wanted to add five more songs,” Tones said.

“I’ve taken the time to just really make sure it’s what I want. And I want to add more music to the album. It will be my first ever album, so I really want to make sure I’m proud of it.”

The album was originally scheduled for release in August. Tones – real name Toni Watson – added that it would probably be out in the next two or three months.

During the virtual conference, she also played a new song, ‘Fly Away’. She said she wanted the song to be the equivalent of “that song that I would listen to when I was growing up, when I was younger, that really kind of helped me be more in a positive place”.

“I kind of wanted to write a song that appealed to the people, the fans that support and follow me that need that extra help.”

No tracklist for the album is available yet. Expect previous singles, ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’, ‘Bad Child’, and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ to be included.

Watson also fielded questions on pop artists she’d like to collaborate with, including Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi, and what she missed most about performing.

Unsurprisingly given her background, Watson stressed the need for the music community to support their buskers, who she said “might be the next big thing.”

“If I was busking this year and this happened, I wouldn’t know what to do. I don’t know if I would have ended up being successful,” she added.

Watson’s album has been eagerly awaited since the stupendous success of her 2019 single ‘Dance Monkey’. No one needs reminded of its world-reaching effect but the statistics are immense.

The song reached number one in over 30 countries. ‘Dance Monkey’ also holds the record for the longest time at number one across the Australian singles charts, with 24 weeks. Watson will be hoping her debut album achieves even a fraction of those numbers!

Check out ‘Bad Child’ by Tones and I: