Windwaker fuses energetic sounds with fuzzy electronic tones, heavily distorted guitars and heavenly beats to create a genre all of their own.

The Australian quartet—Will King [vocals], Jesse Crofts [guitar], Indey Salvestro [bass], and Chris Lalic [drums, programming]—examine the aftershocks of love and the changes made in its wake over a soundtrack tilt-a-whirling from moments of insane heaviness to heavenly release

Over the past eight years, Windwaker has millions of streams independently and well and truly established themselves in the Australian music scene.

The popular band is set to release their debut album Love Language on May 6 which includes their brand new single ‘Beautiful’.

‘Beautiful’ paints an outline of the modern world,” the band shares. “The good, the bad, the ugly. The left, the right. The saints, the criminals. The systematic zombies, the fearless. The overall subject of the song allows listeners to level shortly, before digesting the rest of the album, to consider how it would feel to be someone or something else in what is obviously very much a chaotic world to exist in right now. ‘Beautiful’ boldly juxtaposes the reality of those of different socio-economic backgrounds based on circumstances relating to trauma, addiction, crime and beyond.”

To mark the release of their new album, as well as the release of ‘Beautiful’, ToneDeaf caught up with the pair as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

We get asked this so often, it’s actually hilarious that this is always the first question. Story time – we locked ourselves in a room around the time we wrote our first song and collectively agreed that we couldn’t leave the room until we had a band name. We came up with the dumbest names. It was pretty cooked. So naturally, we just rolled with Zelda and became a video game band. We’re cool like that.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Screamo.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Lucy’ – it’s a song about eating LSD. ‘Nighthawk’ – it’s a song about eating MDMA. ‘Me + You, But Mostly Me’ – it’s a song about having sex.

What do you love about your hometown?

The food and beer is way cheaper in Wagga Wagga. City prices are off their head. We’re sick of it!

Career highlight so far?

Barely remember any of it.

Fave non-music hobby?

Pondering death and the fabric of time and space.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’m hungry at the moment, so just a sh*t tonne of food that’s bad for me. Burgers. Tacos. Pizza. Steak. Fried Chicken. Pasta. It’s all good.

Dream music collaboration?

Whoever can get us some clout. Couldn’t care less who is on our song as long as it’s vibes.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Usually something comedic, like Tenacious D or something like that. I think it’s usually fairly cringe if somebody goes up and performs well at karaoke. Just get lit and don’t stop until the bar manager tells you it’s time to get off now. That’s the dream.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Go back now, there is no money in this career path.”

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Having no money.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.