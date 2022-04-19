Melbourne producer Tentendo released ‘Ride’ last week, a collaboration with fellow Australian artist R.ICO.

Heavily influenced by the soulection/R’n’B movement of the early 2010’s, the track’s atmosphere is thick with good vibrations; it’s hip without trying too hard. Funky basslines slide over bubbling grooves.

Directed by 76M Films, the accompanying music video is set in the backstreets of Fitzroy. The clip features a strange alien figure dancing his way through the neighbourhood, intent only on locating the vibe.

“Don’t go so fast, take your time,” a voice says in ‘Ride’ and the track adheres to this mantra: Tentendo’s style of house is content to take the languorous journey, letting the shuffling beats unfurl at a pleasant pace. The careful attention to detail is evident, the production never rushed.

How did your artist name come about?

It was actually me just making a joke with a friend one night. My friend mispronounced ‘nintendo’ as ‘ninetendo’ and I said ‘tentendo’ as a joke and it stopped me in my tracks. I’d been struggling for ages to come up with a name for my project and it just appeared out of nowhere

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I make a lot of different kind of music so I’d just say I try to make beautiful music of all kinds and there’s something for everyone hopefully.

Tell us about a few of your tracks;

My newest single ‘Ride’ features my friend R.ICO – he sings in the Sydney band Boomchild. I found his instagram one day and his voice is crazy. I made a beat from sampling his instagram videos. I sent him this beat out of the blue and he sent me back an amazing voice memo super quick. I knew we were onto something good instantly. This track is part of my upcoming EP Player One. This EP has been mostly me exploring house music properly for the first time, it’s been super fun to make.

What do you love about your hometown?

Melbourne is an amazing city to live and create, there’s so many little pockets of creatives making amazing music and art. It’s very inspiring to see the city rejuvenated over the past few months, with so many events and performances going on.

Career highlight so far?

A funny one is that my song ‘waves’ was used in a vlog by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) on her YouTube channel! That was pretty surreal! But a more real one would be listening to one of my favourite DJ’s (Joe Kay, Soulection) one morning, hearing my music in his set and almost spitting out my breakfast in shock.

Fave non-music hobby?

I love to boulder/rock climb. I find it a good place to disconnect from technology and engage myself physically and mentally. It’s a fun way to trick myself into exercising.

What’s on your dream rider?

Maybe a backstage day spa or something. Give me a remedial massage before my set, please and thank you!

Dream music collaboration?

There’s the obvious ones like Frank Ocean, SZA, D’Angelo, Brandy, and Kendrick Lamar. I’d love to do something with Thundercat and just layer about 7 basslines onto one beat and watch my laptop inevitably catch fire in the process.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully I’ll still be having just as much fun creating music and having a laugh with my friends! I’d love to have released a full length project or two by then too.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Maybe Tears for Fears’ ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the world’. That’s a certified banger.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Stop trying to be a less good version of someone else and be the best version of yourself.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m a massive Formula 1 fan. I binge watched the Netflix series a couple of years ago and haven’t missed a race since. My whole YouTube algorithm is pretty much soccer highlights and Formula 1 videos!