Winston Surfshirt is officially back in his bag. The multi-platinum artist and low-key king of Aussie groove has just announced a fresh run of headline shows to celebrate his new album Winston, dropping July 25th via Sweat It Out.

If you’ve missed those blissed-out beats, buttery vocals and genre-hopping bangers, you’re in luck. Winston is hitting three cities this spring: Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on September 26th (as part of Brisbane Festival), 170 Russell in Melbourne on October 17th, and Liberty Hall in Sydney on October 18th.

He’s calling it a celebration of Winston, his fourth studio album and first full-length project since 2022’s Panna Cotta. Today, he dropped new single “JEEP”, a laid-back, bassline-heavy bop that sounds like it was made for cruising with the windows down and a blunt in hand. It’s classic Surfshirt: low-key, lush, and totally addictive.

Winston’s live shows have always been a core part of the experience. There’s a reason he’s toured internationally and played just about every major Aussie festival — he brings his full band, always locks into a deep-pocket groove, and knows how to get a room moving without ever yelling a word.

From Sponge Cake to Apple Crumble, Winston Surfshirt has been Australia’s genre-blender-in-chief, slinging syrupy love songs and jazz-infused beats that sit somewhere between Anderson .Paak and Tame Impala. But unlike the crowd-chasers, he’s stayed true to his vision — weird, warm, and fully his own.

This upcoming tour isn’t arena chaos — it’s club-level energy with big heart. Expect smooth falsetto, improvised solos, and at least one shirtless dude in the crowd vibing like it’s his religion.

Winston Surfshirt Australian Tour

Presented by MG Live

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Melbourne

Friday 17 October 2025

170 Russell

170 Russell Street, Melbourne

18+

Sydney

Saturday 18 October 2025

Liberty Hall

220 Bent Street, Moore Park

18+

Sign up for presale access here

All event, presale and ticketing information: here

ALREADY ANNOUNCED

Brisbane

Friday 26 September 2025

Brisbane Festival – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

On sale now – Tickets via Brisbane Festival