Organisers of the UK’s Wireless Festival are standing by its decision to book Kanye West as a headline act, even as major sponsors pull out and backlash continues to build.

Despite West’s history of antisemitic comments and praise for Nazis, Melvin Benn, Festival Republic’s managing director, defended the decision. In a statement to Rolling Stone, he framed the booking around “forgiveness” and second chances, acknowledging the rapper’s past remarks while arguing that audiences should allow room for redemption.

“Forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world,” he said in the statement. He stressed that the festival is “not giving [West] a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions”.

Benn’s statement comes as controversy surrounding the festival continues to escalate. Several major sponsors including Pepsi, Diageo, PayPal, and Rockstar Energy have withdrawn their support following backlash over West’s inclusion on the lineup.

The exits represent a significant financial and reputational hit to the London festival, which had already been under fire from politicians and community leaders. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer labelled the booking “deeply concerning”, while advocacy groups have warned that allowing West to headline risks normalising harmful rhetoric.

West – who now goes by Ye – has faced sustained criticism in recent years over repeated antisemitic comments and behaviour, including public praise of Adolf Hitler and controversial merchandise. He issued a public apology earlier this year, attributing his actions in part to his battle with bipolar disorder.

Despite the mounting pressure, Benn has maintained that the artist has a legal right to perform in the UK. In closing his statement, he reiterated his call for understanding, adding: “I would ask people to reflect on their instant comments of disgust at the likelihood of him performing (as was mine) and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do.”

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Ye recently returned to the stage with two nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to coincide with the release of his new album, Bully. Along with Wireless, he has upcoming shows scheduled in India, Turkey, and several major European cities.