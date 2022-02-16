Beloved Aussie punk outfit Wishful Thinking have returned with one of their biggest and best tracks to date, sharing the cathartic ‘Sweet Revenge’ ahead of its official release this week.

Having originally formed in Tasmania, Wishful Thinking fast became staples of the Aussie punk scene, with countless shows around the country supporting iconic international names such as Millencolin and Anberlin, and local legends like Antiskeptic, Area-7, The Getaway Plan, and For Amusement Only.

Refocusing their efforts a few short years ago, the group’s members came together from different states to take things to the next level. Following the release of a compilation album and an EP, tracks such as ‘You Can’ and the epic ‘Destiny, Pt. 1’ followed in 2021, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Now, Wishful Thinking have unveiled their latest single, with ‘Sweet Revenge’ serving as a preview of their forthcoming EP, Love the Sound, which is on track to arrive in 2022.

A powerful, emotive slice of pop-punk, ‘Sweet Revenge’ hits exactly where it needs to, with melodic vocals complementing the lyrics which speak to catharsis and the idea of getting the titular sweet revenge by living your life as best you can.

“‘Sweet Revenge’ is a song we’ve been sitting on for a long time and are so excited that it’s getting to see the light of day,” explains Carl Jackson. “The best revenge is living well they say.

“This song is about the catharsis of music and song writing, taking your feelings out on the page instead of with violence.”

A stunning piece of work from the iconic punk outfit, ‘Sweet Revenge’ will be getting a proper live debut later this month when the group perform a free show at Melbourne’s Leadbeater Hotel, alongside Catholic Guilt, Disillusioned, and Bitch Eyes, with details available below.

Wishful Thinking’s ‘Sweet Revenge’ is out on February 17th.

Check out ‘Sweet Revenge’ by Wishful Thinking:

Wishful Thinking Live Dates

Saturday, February 26th

(With Catholic Guilt, Disillusioned, and Bitch Eyes)

Leadbeater Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Free entry