Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed that his father Eddie Van Halen’s death profoundly affected his spiritual beliefs, leaving what he describes as a “black hole” in his life.

Speaking in the latest issue of Metal Hammer (as per Louder Sound), the Mammoth frontman opened up about how losing the guitar legend in October 2020 fundamentally changed his relationship with spirituality.

“I was a spiritual person, but after I lost my dad, I became less so,” Wolfgang explained. “Our connection was so special, I would probably be able to feel him if he weren’t here anymore, and I don’t.” The 34-year-old musician lost his father at just 65 years old to complications from a stroke, following a five-year battle with throat cancer.

Wolfgang elaborated on how the absence of that spiritual connection has affected him deeply. “It’s comfortable to think things like that, but when the worst happens and you lose people close to you and you don’t feel that connection anymore, it’s easy to lose grip on those feelings. It leaves a black hole in you.”

Despite the pain, Wolfgang cherishes his final concert memory with Eddie from 2019, when he took his father to see Tool perform. “The last concert I went to with my dad was in 2019,” he recalled. “I took him to a Tool show. It was really cool to see him get it, you know? He turned to me and was like, ‘Dude, that fucking bass player!’ I remember showing him Gojira and Meshuggah, and the one thing he said was, ‘The drummer better be getting paid the most!'”

Wolfgang joined Van Halen at age 15 in 2006, touring and recording with the band until they ceased activity in 2015. He has since focused on Mammoth, releasing their third album The End last month following their 2021 self-titled debut.