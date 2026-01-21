Heather Taylor has refiled her claims against Tommy Lee in a US court, accusing the Mötley Crüe drummer of sexual assault.

Originally filed in 2023, the lawsuit accuses Lee of sexually assaulting her in a helicopter a decade prior. Taylor voluntarily dismissed the claims in 2024, but has now refiled, relying on a new California law – Assembly Bill 250 – that her attorneys had cited when they withdrew the original complaint.

The bill opened a new two-year lookback window, allowing previously time-barred civil claims against individual defendants accused of sexual assault on an adult. Taylor says the renewed filing is her version of vindication.

“If anyone thought my prior dismissal was a retreat, they vastly miscalculated my stamina,” she told Rolling Stone. “I dismissed my own case to await this legislation. Now that I have the law in my favor, I’m seeking justice.”

The new 14-page complaint, per Rolling Stone, said Taylor ended up “trapped” with Lee, thousands of feet in the air, after she met helicopter pilot David Martz through her job at San Diego Metro Bank and accepted his invitation to take a sightseeing flight in early 2003.

As she and Martz walked toward the hangar, Lee was already waiting by the helicopter to join them, she alleged. Almost immediately after takeoff, the two men began consuming alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana in the cockpit, her filing alleged. She said the men “cajoled” her into joining them in the cockpit to get a better view, at which point Lee allegedly pulled her onto his lap. Taylor claimed Lee groped and kissed her and then forced his hand into her pants, penetrating her with his fingers. The complaint further alleged Lee pushed Taylor’s head toward his genitals in an attempt to force oral sex.