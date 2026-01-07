Netflix has expanded its partnership with WWE, bringing the wrestling giant’s entire library to the streaming platform, effective immediately.

As reported by Variety, the expanded non-exclusive deal makes WWE’s premium live events from before September 2025 available to Netflix subscribers worldwide. This catalogue includes the organisation’s most prestigious annual events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, alongside documentary content and other owned series.

The news comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of WWE Unreal Season 2 on January 20th. The docuseries promises viewers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the creative process, with its official description teasing “wild plot twists, larger-than-life personas, and a whole lot of drama” as it takes audiences into the writer’s room during the build-up to SummerSlam.

While this library deal operates on a non-exclusive basis, Netflix maintains exclusive rights to WWE’s flagship weekly programme, Monday Night Raw. The rebranded Raw: 2025 consistently ranked among the top 10 English-language television titles globally on Netflix nearly every week throughout the year. All 2025 episodes remain available on the platform, whilst Raw: 2026 has already commenced its run.

The WWE returned to Australia this past October with the Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth and Raw and Smackdown tapings. That event included John Cena’s final match down under against AJ Styles.

The company is expected to return to Australia in 2026.