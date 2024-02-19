Xavier Rudd’s upcoming EP, Freedom Sessions, is all about celebrating freedom—a basic right he believes everyone should enjoy.

In the lead track, “World Order”, the Aussie singer-songwriter reflects on life’s challenges and our detachment from the natural world.

Freedom Sessions is set to release on March 29th, marking Rudd’s first EP release in 25 years alongside his ten acclaimed studio albums.

“My first EP release in 25 years, Freedom Sessions was created during a particularly unique period of time … and is a celebration of the blessing of ‘freedom’ – a simple state of being that we all should have the right to exist in,” Rudd says.

“The track ‘World Order’ is a journey that explores the two parts or the yin and yang that is in everything and manifests within us so often. As a sensitive species of the planet that has strayed far from our original form and connection to our natural place on it, we are all often trying to find our way home to that place of complete resolve within.

“Due to the world order that has been inflicted on the planet and ourselves over the centuries we find ourselves negotiating the battles of generational trauma and conditioning that lingers in our hearts and minds. Such is life…. some days we have to scramble uphill with a heavy load and some days we feel like we can fly.”

Freedom Sessions will feature Rudd’s 2023 single releases: “High Times”, “Road Trippin’” and “Free the People”, alongside a new single, “Moments”, which will be dropped on EP release.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

On the live music front, Rudd is kicking off an extensive tour this week, starting with shows as far as South Africa. Then, he’ll return home for a series of performances, beginning in WA on Friday, March 1st, followed by two headline spots at the SummerSalt Festival. Next up, he’ll hit Byron Bay on Saturday, March 9th, and then the Ride the Wave Festival in NSW on Saturday, April 6th.

Xaviar Rudd’s “World Order” is out now via Salt.X Recordings/Virgin Music Group.

Xavier Rudd 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets via https://xavierrudd.com/

Friday, March 1st (SOLD OUT)

Fremantle Prison, WA w/ Calypso Cora

Saturday & Sunday, March 2nd-3rd

SummerSalt Festival, Denmark WA w/ Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke and more

Saturday, March 9th

Byron Bay, NSW w/ Calypso Cora and Joaquin Noah

Saturday, April 6th

Ride the Wave Festival, Port Macquarie NSW