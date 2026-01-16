Alt rock icons Yellowcard have officially released a new version of their track “Bedroom Posters”, featuring Good Charlotte.

After teasing the single last week, the bands have officially collaborated – something Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden said “feels so right”.

Originally released in August, Yellowcard’s “Bedroom Posters” touches on the struggles of moving away from a hometown in the pursuit of maturing. The album, which followed in October, was their first since 2016’s self-titled LP, and their 2017 split. Produced by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who also performed on every track, the record marked a major new chapter for the band.

The single lands a day before the bands kick off their Australia and New Zealand tour, also alongside Australia’s own Kisschasy. The trip is Good Charlotte’s first run of Australia since they featured on the 2018 Download Festival line-up.

“Australia is such a special place to Good Charlotte and to me personally, it feels like a home away from home in many ways, and we can’t wait to head back there for some big shows,” Joel Madden said in October.

“It’s been far too long since we’ve spent time with our Aussie fans, we’re all in for a big treat.”

Good Charlotte are touring in supporting of their latest album, Motel Du Cap – their first in seven years. Their previous album, 2018’s Generation Rx, seemed to be the end of them, until they reunited five years later to play at the afterparty of Sofia Richie’s – Madden’s sister-in-law – wedding.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, he said: “When I called [the band] for the wedding after five years, we hadn’t played a gig. We talk, so it’s not like it’s a call out of the blue, but… we had not thought about playing a show. And when I called them for the wedding and the quickness in which everyone said ‘Yes, of course I’ll be there,’ I was touched… it was important to me.”

Read the full interview here.

Yellowcard and Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” is out now.

GOOD CHARLOTTE AND YELLOWCARD AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

with Kisschasy

Tuesday, February 17th

RAC Arena, Perth

Thursday, February 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, February 21st

Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo

Wednesday, February 25th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, February 27th

Auckland Domain, Auckland