Promising rapper YNG Martyr has announced his debut album, Lovesick.

The Naarm-based Wiradjuri artist has been causing a stir online with his fiery and thoughtful hip hop songs, racking up hundreds of millions of streams in the process.

Lovesick – set for release in August – charts the rapper’s journey to this point. “It’s my coming-of-age story, but not in the conventional sense,” he says. “It’s about growth born out of pain and introspection, and the lingering regret of not prioritising the person who meant the most to me. More than anything, this record is about trying to deal with the weeks, months and years after her.”

YNG Martyr continues: “I hope my music makes people happy. Until I found rap music, I felt like I didn’t relate to any other music. I listened to it and enjoyed it, but I didn’t connect with the artist. I want people to feel connected to me.”

To celebrate his newly announced album, YNG Martyr has shared new single “As I Should”, a collaboration with the one and only Allday.

“YNG Martyr and I share an engineer and I’ve been a fan of his music for a while,” Allday shares. “When he sent me “As I Should” it just needed one more verse, I sent him a verse back straight away.

“Actually he asked me to record it again, which was annoying but cool too because it showed me he had a strong vision for the song. So I did it again and that’s what we have now.”

You can watch the accompany music video below. “As I Should” will feature on YNG Martyr’s upcoming album alongside previous singles “Overthinking”, “5 Years” and “WAIT!”, and his debut collection will contain 12 tracks in total.

YNG Martyr’s “As I Should” (ft. Allday) is out now. Lovesick is out August 11th via Warner Music Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).