You Am I are hitting the road to celebrate 30 years of Hi Fi Way.

The ‘Hi Fi Daily Double Down Tour’ kicks off April 3rd at UC Refectory in Canberra, before two nights at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 4th and 5th. From there, the band heads to Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Newcastle, playing Hi Fi Way and Hourly Daily in full.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 20th, at 9 am, with pre-sale access available from Tuesday, February 18th, at 9 am via youami.com.au.

A 30th-anniversary reissue of Hi Fi Way—featuring an exclusive blue vinyl edition, digital packages, and ticket bundles—drops February 20th via Sony Music Australia. Pre-order now here.