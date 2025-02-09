You Am I Announce Special ‘Hi Fi Way’ Anniversary Tour
Aussie rock legends You Am I are hitting the road to celebrate 'Hi Fi Way', playing it in full across the country
Image: Supplied
Sarah Downs
|
You Am I are hitting the road to celebrate 30 years of Hi Fi Way.
The ‘Hi Fi Daily Double Down Tour’ kicks off April 3rd at UC Refectory in Canberra, before two nights at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 4th and 5th. From there, the band heads to Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Newcastle, playing Hi Fi Way and Hourly Daily in full.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 20th, at 9 am, with pre-sale access available from Tuesday, February 18th, at 9 am via youami.com.au.
A 30th-anniversary reissue of Hi Fi Way—featuring an exclusive blue vinyl edition, digital packages, and ticket bundles—drops February 20th via Sony Music Australia. Pre-order now here.
Released in 1995, Hi Fi Way debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the first of three consecutive No. 1 albums for You Am I. Produced by Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, the record spawned classics like “Purple Sneakers”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “Jewels and Bullets”, and “How Much Is Enough”.
Critics have long hailed Hi Fi Way as one of Australia’s finest albums. Rolling Stone AU/NZ awarded it five stars, calling it “a perfect balance between grunge and pop.” AllMusic praised it as “a stunning leap forward,” while NME described it as “a breath of fresh air.” Music journalist Steve Bell summed it up best: “Fans and critics adore Hi Fi Way and shout its importance from the rooftops.”
It won Best Adult Alternative Album at the 1995 ARIA Awards and achieved GOLD certification from ARIA with over 35,000 copies sold. All three official singles – “Cathy’s Clown”, “Jewels And Bullets”, and “Purple Sneakers” – landed in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 1995. The album ranked #8 in The 100 Best Australian Albums (2010) list, where the authors praised it as “a textured, immediate pop record that delves through layers of memories.”
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
It also claimed #4 in The Age’s 2008 50 Best Australian Albums of All Time poll, #8 in Juice Magazine’s 2003 ranking, and #35 in triple j’s 2011 Hottest 100 Australian Albums of All Time list.