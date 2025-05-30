Aussie DJ Young Franco has released his latest single “Music Sounds Better With Me” alongside the deluxe edition of album it’s Franky baby!.

The latest track from the Sydney-based producer sees him link up with British musician BCBC and rapper Master Peace, who sets the tone from the start of the track, urging listeners to “have a boogie, shut up, and have a dance”.

It’s hard not to follow his instructions, with a bouncy beat paired with Master Peace’s rhythmic rapping that harkens back to the simplistic electronic styles of the 90s and 2000s.

Young Franco and Master Peace already paired up for the first track on the album, “Wake Up”, which paved the way for “Music Sounds Better For Me” soon after.

“Inspired by a lot of the legendary dance tracks before it, we were trying to capture that energy. Whenever we get into the studio we write something awesome. This was written about the same time as Wake Up and came together really quickly,” Young Franco said on working with the rapper.

Master Peace added that “after the success of the first track, Wake Up, why not go again!”

“It was so much fun making this track in the studio with Joey, there was no pressure we were just throwing silly lyric ideas around as we wanted to make the song as cheeky as possible, something we definitely achieved.”

An accompanying music video for the track directed by musician and filmmaker Colin Jones was also released alongside the single, keeping with the retro style of the song.

“Young Franco brought me this track with the idea of capturing some classic LA locations. We felt inspired by late 90s-early ‘00s fisheye and run-and-gun music videos. I love projects like this where I can just grab the camera and go,” said Jones.

The deluxe album’s release comes after Young Franco sold out headline tours across Australia and the US. It also sets the stage for his upcoming twelve-stop tour of the UK and Europe from May through to August.

Young Franco’s “Music Sounds Better with Me” featuring Master Peace and BCBC is out now.

Listen to the deluxe version of it’s Franky baby! here.