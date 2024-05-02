Yours Truly, the dynamic Australian pop-punk band, are gearing up for an exciting release with their upcoming album Toxic, set to drop on Friday, August 16th.

Ahead of the album, they’ve also unveiled their new single “Sour’” which encapsulates the raw emotions and turbulent experiences they’ve recently endured. Describing the genesis of “Sour”, vocalist Mikaila Delgado shares insights into the emotional backdrop that shaped the track.

“’Sour’ was written during a session after I was feeling extremely burnt out,” Delgado says. The band had just come off a grueling tour schedule, compounded by personal and professional challenges.

“I was just feeling so bitter towards everything… We got to a stage as a band where we had a lot of people in our ear telling us what to do. I just thought, ‘Fuck this, this is our fucking band, I’m going to do what I want!’”

Prior to “Sour”, Yours Truly released another single titled “Call My Name”, which featured prominently on triple j’s Most Played list for several weeks. Both singles will feature on the band’s upcoming album.

Toxic is the follow-up to Yours Truly’s debut album Self Care, which was named Record of the Week by Tone Deaf in 2020.

“The record was everything fans had hoped and dreamed of. With frontperson Mikaila Delgado’s searing vulnerability in tracks like ‘Composure’ and ‘Ghost’, the record explores the complex emotions that come with imposter syndrome,” our review praised.

“With its release last week came a barrage of critical acclaim. Music journalist Thomas Bleach said the album ‘dives into an exploration of the different parts of your psyche, and highlights the complexities and normality of mental health.’ Meanwhile, Distorted Sound Mag said: ‘If you were looking for a candidate for pop-punk and alt-rock’s album of the year, you really should look no further then Self Care.'”

Yours Truly’s “Sour” is out now. Toxic is out August 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Toxic Tracklist:

01. “Back 2 U”

02. “Sour”

03. “California Sober”

04. “Let Go”

05. “All That I’m Not”

06. “Love Feels Like”

07. “Bloodshot Eyes”

08. “Sinking” ft. Bloom

09. “Desaturated”

10. “Call My Name”