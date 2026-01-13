Yungblud says he’s bringing Bludfest to Australia in 2027.

The English rockstar is in the midst of his highly anticipated Australian tour, which took him to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Tuesday night (January 13th).

Towards the end of the set, as the below TikTok shows, Yungblud had a major announcement for his Aussie fans:

“I love you all, we will bring Bludfest to Australia, 2027,” he told the packed crowd to rapturous cheers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Yungblud had said that not only does he have “massive plans” for his Australian tour, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. Read the full chat here.

Yungblud is touring Down Under in support of his 2025 album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in Australia.

The tour kicked off in Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday (January 10th), and Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the show a glowing 4/5 review.

“[…] the night unfolded as a lesson in audience stewardship. Yungblud moved fluidly between scale and closeness, repeatedly entering the crowd, locking eyes and urging fans to take care of one another (not to mention letting one Wollongong fan play guitar left-handed on stage!).

“His affection for Australia was expressed not through generic tour platitudes, but through oddly specific touchstones: making references to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, schooners, a professed devotion to Vegemite (“I had it on my fucking toast this morning!”), all memories that suggested familiarity rather than performance. Clearly a fan of local customs, Yungblud took part in the ultimate Aussie on-stage antic of a shoey, gulping down his drink from a Converse high top,” the review read.

Yungblud Remaining 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA