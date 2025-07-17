English artist Yungblud is confronting questions of legacy, audience expectations, and self-discovery in his upcoming documentary Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?, set for theatrical release in August in 30 countries worldwide.

The first trailer reveals an artist at a personal crossroads, with the 27-year-old musician expressing vulnerability about his recent creative journey: “I feel like I am sailing uncharted waters. I need to figure out who I am as an adult, as a man.”

The documentary comes at a pivotal moment in Yungblud’s career, following the release of his album Idols, which he recently described to Rolling Stone as “almost like my last chance.” He candidly admits in the trailer, “I think I’m letting everyone down. Yes, I am. Yes, I am.”

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the film combines behind-the-scenes footage with a dozen live performances from Idols. It was produced by B.R.A.T Productions in association with Aldgate Pictures and will be distributed internationally through Trafalgar Releasing.

Berlin’s historic Hansa Studios serves as a significant backdrop for the documentary, with Yungblud explaining his choice of location in a statement: “Berlin has always radiated complete, unfiltered truth. Every time I’ve visited Hansa Studios, it’s just fucking iconic. You can feel the history in Hansa; it’s in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you. You’re standing in the shadows of all these legends and asking yourself, ‘Who the fuck am I? And what am I gonna leave behind?'”

Director Dugdale shared insights into the unique timing of the documentary’s creation, describing it as capturing that “special twilight zone between the record being finished and people hearing it for the first time.” He added, “It allowed us to make something unaffected by the outside world, and there’s a really pleasing purity about that. We got to live in a moment with Dom, free of any external opinion and start a relationship from a totally blank canvas.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The documentary appears to align thematically with Idols, which Yungblud has described as being about freedom from external pressure. In the trailer, he reflects on his artistic legacy: “If this is the last thing you are ever going to say, make sure that it’s everything that you’ve ever wanted to leave behind.”

Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy? will screen in theatres on 20th and 24th August 20th-24th. Find out more information about the film here.