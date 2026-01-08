Yungblud fever hit Sydney this week, as hundreds of fans swarmed a Newtown gallery for the artist’s IDOLS exhibition, prompting police to assist with crowd control.

Yungblud made an appearance at the Yungblud: IDOLS photo gallery – an exclusive exhibition at Newtown’s 551 King Street gallery from acclaimed British photographer Tom Pallant – who we spoke to earlier this week.

“I’m going to be going down to that exhibition… so, come meet me. Come say hello, come give me a cuddle, come give me a kiss,” he said in a video posted to Instagram a day prior.

And fans did just that. Hundreds turned up with the line running around the block of the gallery. Police were called to assist with crowd control as fans swarmed the streets, but no issues were reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Yungblud: IDOLS captures over 18 months of raw, unfiltered moments from the rockstar’s journey, mixing personal moments with pivotal scenes. The work is officially endorsed by Yungblud, who considers Pallant a creative collaborator, not just a go-to photographer.

On Friday, January 9th, the gallery will throw a full album playback, while on Saturday, January 10th, it will host a pre-concert meetup for fans headed to Yungblud’s show.

His Australian tour kicks off in Sydney on Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena, before stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth. The tour comes in support of his June-released fourth studio album, IDOLS, which hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in Australia. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

The album features his Grammy nominated single “Zombie” , which stands as his fastest streaming solo single to date, with over 100 million streams.

Considered one of his most personal works, “Zombie” was written for his late grandmother who died from alcoholism. He recently released an acoustic version of the song, and a reimagined version in collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA