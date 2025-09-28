Zach Bryan has potentially shattered concert attendance records with his performance at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, drawing more than 112,000 fans to what organisers claim could be the largest ticketed concert in US history.

The Saturday night show marked a historic first for the venue, known as the Big House, which had never hosted a concert in its 98-year existence. The stadium, boasting a capacity of 107,601 and holding the title of largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere, provided the perfect stage for Bryan’s record-breaking ambitions.

Official attendance figures remain pending, but pre-show announcements confirmed over 112,000 tickets had been sold, surpassing George Strait’s previous record of 110,905 at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field last year (as per Rolling Stone). The milestone represents a remarkable trajectory for Bryan, who was serving in the Navy just four years ago and performing in small clubs as recently as 2022.

Bryan commanded the massive crowd from a four-pointed stage positioned at midfield, allowing him to engage with fans across all sections of the stadium. The 15-piece band delivered nearly 30 songs, ranging from intimate acoustic numbers like “God Speed” and “28” to country-rock anthems including “Quittin’ Time” and “Revival”.

The evening’s standout moment came during “East Side of Sorrow”, when tens of thousands of voices joined Bryan for the anthemic chorus, creating a thunderous atmosphere that reverberated throughout the stadium. Four screens above the stage ensured visibility regardless of Bryan’s positioning on the omnidirectional setup.

John Mayer provided substantial star power as the night’s special guest, delivering a career-spanning set that included “Gravity” and “Who Says”, where he substituted “Ann Arbor” for “Austin” in the lyrics.

The collaboration between Bryan and Mayer reached its peak during their cover of the Grateful Dead classic “Friend of the Devil”, despite Bryan momentarily forgetting lyrics and apologising to Mayer on stage.

Additional guests included the War and Treaty, the Michigan-based husband-and-wife duo who joined Bryan for “Hey Driver” from his 2023 self-titled album. Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen provided energetic support earlier in the evening, while Keenan O’Meara and Joshua Slone opened proceedings with solo sets.

The concert concluded Bryan’s extensive stadium and festival tour, which included performances at London’s Hyde Park, Notre Dame Stadium, and venues across Dublin, New York, and San Francisco.