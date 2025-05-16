Zebrahead are finally returning to Australia this year.

Following a 7-year absence, the SoCal pop-punk favourites will make their return this October, playing shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 22nd at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Monday, may 19th at 9am local time.

Formed in California in 1996, Zebrahead built up a fervent following with their genre-hopping sound that fused together pop-punk and hip-hop sounds. Although they never made a significant dent on the Billboard charts in their home country, they landed several Top 10 albums in Japan.

Hits such as “All My Friends Are Nobodies”, Playmate of the Year”, “Anthem”, “Falling Apart”, and “The Perfect Crime” helped them sell out tour after tour around the world. Zebrahead have delivered memorable sets at major festivals including Warped, Summersonic, Download, Slam Dunk, and When We Were Young.

Zebrahead have also been hailed far and wide by the critics. “One of the most entertaining bands I’ve seen live. Tonight was no different,” Punk News praised.

“Zebrahead were amazing. It’s such a pleasure to see a band have so much fun on stage and it is wonderful to see them care about their fans. They brought the party and the energy,” Genre Is Dead wrote.

Distorted Sound Magazine, meanwhile, claimed that the band “deserve their place amongst the likes of Blink-182, Sum 41 and Green Day as pop-punk royalty.”

“They have every aspect of being a great live band absolutely nailed down: stage presence, stunning musicality, and great between-song banter that all converge to make their live show a true musical marvel,” they added.

Zebrahead 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via thephoenix.au

Tuesday, October 7th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Thursday, October 9th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, October 10th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 11th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 12th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD