Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, quietly sharing the news with a “soft launch” at the Golden Globes.

Zendaya sparked engagement rumours when she walked the Globes red carpet on Sunday, Jan 6th, flashing a dazzling ring on her left hand. The news was later confirmed by sources close to the couple, with both TMZ and People reporting the happy announcement.

“Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening,” a source told People. “Tom’s always been crazy about her. He’s known she was the one from the start. They have something very special.”

According to reports, Holland popped the question over the holidays at one of Zendaya’s family homes. While no wedding date has been set, the pair are reportedly in no rush to tie the knot. “They’re both busy with work projects,” the source added, hinting at two major collaborations in the pipeline—a rumored Spider-Man sequel and Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey.

The couple first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and confirmed their relationship in 2021. Since then, they’ve kept things relatively private, though Holland recently told Men’s Health he’s happy to step back and let Zendaya shine during her big moments. True to his word, he stayed out of the spotlight as Zendaya walked the Globes red carpet solo, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her lead role in Challengers.

In the same Men’s Health interview, Holland shared that he’s already looking ahead to his future. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he said, admitting he’d trade fame for fatherhood. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Zendaya, who rarely speaks about their relationship, praised Holland in a Vogue cover story last April. “One day, you’re a kid at the pub with your friends, and the next day, you’re Spider-Man,” she said of his quick rise to fame. “He handled it really beautifully.”

Holland even joked about their relationship on the Dish Podcast last month, saying, “Studios love it: one hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy… it’s work, alright!”