Ziggy Alberts has announced his second foray into the world of poetry with the upcoming release of sun memos.

Published by Commonfolk Publishing, this collection promises to be a deeply personal and introspective journey, much like Alberts’ music. Sun memos is set to hit the shelves soon, with Alberts embarking on a national book signing tour across Australia in May and June.

The new book is divided into four parts, each offering a glimpse into Alberts’ thoughts and emotions, crafted in a style that fans of his music will find familiar yet refreshingly new.

“I can breathe a sigh of relief now that sun memos are bundled into these pages,” Alberts says. “Writing poetry has nothing to do with publishing it. Writing poetry is what music has been for me since the very beginning; an outpour. Minimal planning, maximum emotion. Like my first book, brainwaves, this is another thoughtfully independent project made possible by my family and friends at Commonfolk Publishing. Looking forward to connecting with you all for the second time, and again.”

With a track record that includes six Gold singles, seven Platinum singles, a Gold-certified album, a Platinum EP, and a Double Platinum single, Alberts’ musical career continues to flourish. Alberts has released one single in 2024 so far, “New Love”, which you can listen to below.

The sun memos book tour will provide fans a unique opportunity to meet Alberts and get their poetry book copies signed (see full dates below). Additionally, Alberts will be performing in Cairns at Munro Martin Parklands on Saturday, May 25th, which will be his first performance in Far North Queensland in three years (find tour dates here).

Pre-order Ziggy Alberts’ sun memos here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ziggy Alberts sun memos Book Tour

Tuesday, May 28th

Harry Hartog, Warringah Mall, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 29th

Dymocks Glenelg, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, May 30th

Readings Emporium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, May 31st

Harry Hartog, Sunshine Plaza, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, June 1st

Dymocks Queen Street Mall (Centre Stage), Brisbane, QLD