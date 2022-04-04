He might have been barred from performing but Kanye West still enjoyed a big night at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Nominated for five awards, he walked away with two: Ye won Best Melodic Rap Performance for the Donda track ‘Hurricane’ (alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby), seeing off competition from J. Cole (‘Pride Is the Devil’ with Lil Baby), Doja Cat (‘Need to Know’), and Lil Nas X (‘Industry Baby’ with Jack Harlow). He also won Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, his collaboration with Jay-Z.

Coming into this year’s Grammys, Ye had won 22 Grammys, stretching back to a trio of wins in 2005. That put him just one behind Jay-Z, out in front with 23 triumphs. So while ‘Jail’ winning stretched Jay’s number of awards to 24, Ye has now tied him on the same amount.

Have a look below at the top 10 rappers with the most Grammys. It’s fair to say the rest have a long way to go to catch Ye and Jay.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Lil Wayne – 5

2009 – Best Rap Album for Tha Carter III

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

2009 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘A Milli’

2009 – Best Rap Song for ‘Lollipop’ (with Static Major)

2009 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Swagga Like Us’ (with T.I., Jay-Z & Kanye West)

2017 – Best Rap Performance for ‘No Problem’ (with Chance the Rapper & 2 Chainz)

Childish Gambino – 5

2018 – Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Redbone’

2019 – Record of the Year for ‘This Is America’

2019 – Song of the Year for ‘This Is America’

2019 – Best Rap/Sung Performance for ‘This Is America’

2019 – Best Music Video for ‘This Is America’

OutKast – 6

2002 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Ms. Jackson’

2002 – Best Rap Album for Stankonia

2003 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘The Whole World’ (featuring Killer Mike)

2004 – Best Urban/Alternative Performance for ‘Hey Ya!’

2004 – Album of the Year for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

2004 – Best Rap Album for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Dr. Dre – 7

1994 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘Let Me Ride’

2001 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Forgot About Dre’ (with Eminem)

2001 – Best Rap Album for The Marshall Mathers LP (as engineer)

2002 – Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

2010 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Crack a Bottle’ (with Eminem & 50 Cent)

2010 – Best Rap Album for Relapse (as engineer)

2020 – Best R&B Album for Ventura (as executive producer)

André 3000 – 7

2002 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Ms. Jackson’

2002 – Best Rap Album for Stankonia

2003 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘The Whole World’ (featuring Killer Mike)

2004 – Best Urban/Alternative Performance for ‘Hey Ya!’

2004 – Album of the Year for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

2004 – Best Rap Album for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

2020 – Best R&B Performance for ‘Come Home’ (with Anderson .Paak)

Lauryn Hill – 8

1997 – Best Rap Album for The Score

1997 – Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for ‘Killing Me Softly’

1999 – Best New Artist

1999 – Album of the Year for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

1999 – Best R&B Album for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

1999 – Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’

1999 – Best R&B Song for ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’

2000 – Album of the Year for Supernatural (Santana album; as producer)

Pharrell Williams – 13

2004 – Best Pop Vocal Album for Justified

2004 – Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (as The Neptunes)

2007 – Best Rap Song for ‘Money Maker’ (with Ludacris)

2014 – Album of the Year for Random Access Memories

2014 – Record of the Year for ‘Get Lucky’

2014 – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Get Lucky’

2014 – Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

2015 – Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Happy’

2015 – Best Music Video for ‘Happy’

2015 – Best Urban Contemporary Album for Girl

2016 – Best Rap Song for ‘Alright’

2019 – Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener

2019 – Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Kendrick Lamar – 13

2015 – Best Rap Song for ‘i’

2015 – Best Rap Performance for ‘i’

2016 – Best Rap Performance for ‘Alright’

2016 – Best Rap Song for ‘Alright’

2016 – Best Rap/Sung Performance for ‘These Walls’ (with Bilal, Anna Wise and Thundercat)

2016 – Best Music Video for ‘Bad Blood’ (with Taylor Swift)

2016 – Best Rap Album for To Pimp a Butterfly

2018 – Best Rap Album for DAMN.

2018 – Best Rap Performance for ‘Humble’

2018 – Best Rap Song for ‘Humble’

2018 – Best Music Video for ‘Humble’

2018 – Best Rap/Sung Performance for ‘Loyalty’ (with Rihanna)

2019 – Best Rap Performance for ‘King’s Dead’ (with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

Eminem – 15

2000 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘My Name Is’

2000 – Best Rap Album for The Slim Shady LP

2001 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘The Real Slim Shady’

2001 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Forgot About Dre’ (with Dr. Dre)

2001 – Best Rap Album for The Marshall Mathers LP

2003 – Best Music Video for ‘Without Me’

2003 – Best Rap Album for The Eminem Show

2004 – Best Male Rap Solo Performance for ‘Lose Yourself’

2004 – Best Rap Song for ‘Lose Yourself’

2010 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Crack a Bottle’ (featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent)

2010 – Best Rap Album for Relapse

2011 – Best Rap Album for Recovery

2011 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘Not Afraid’

2015 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘The Monster’ (featuring Rihanna)

2015 – Best Rap Album for The Marshall Mathers LP 2

Kanye West – 24

2005 – Best Rap Song for ‘Jesus Walks’

2005 – Best Rap Album for The College Dropout

2005 – Best R&B Song for ‘You Don’t Know My Name’ (as songwriter)

2006 – Best Rap Song for ‘Diamonds from Sierra Leone’

2006 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘Gold Digger’ (featuring Jamie Foxx)

2006 – Best Rap Album for Late Registration

2008 – Best Rap Album for Graduation

2008 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Southside’ (with Common)

2008 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘Stronger’

2008 – Best Rap Song for ‘Good Life’ (featuring T-Pain)

2009 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘American Boy’ (with Estelle)

2009 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for ‘Swagga like Us’ (with T.I., Jay-Z & Lil Wayne)

2010 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Run This Town’ (with Jay-Z & Rihanna)

2010 – Best Rap Song for ‘Run This Town’ (with Jay-Z & Rihanna)

2012 – Best Rap Album for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

2012 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘All of the Lights’ (featuring Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie)

2012 – Best Rap Song for ‘All of the Lights’ (featuring Rihanna, Kid Cudi & Fergie)

2012 – Best Rap Performance for ‘Otis’ (with Jay-Z)

2013 – Best Rap Performance for ‘Niggas in Paris’ (with Jay-Z)

2013 – Best Rap Song for ‘Niggas in Paris’ (with Jay-Z)

2013 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘No Church in the Wild’ (with Jay-Z, Frank Ocean & The-Dream)

2021 – Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Jesus Is King

2022 – Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’ (with Jay-Z)

2022 – Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ (with The Weeknd and Lil Baby)

Jay-Z – 24

1999 – Best Rap Album for Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life

2004 – Best R&B Song for ‘Crazy in Love’ (with Beyoncé)

2004 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Crazy in Love’ (with Beyoncé)

2005 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ’99 Problems’

2006 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Numb/Encore’ (with Linkin Park)

2008 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Umbrella’ (with Rihanna)

2009 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group for ‘Swagga Like Us’ (with T.I., Kanye West and Lil Wayne)

2010 – Best Rap Solo Performance for ‘D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)’

2010 – Best Rap Song for ‘Run This Town’ (featuring Rihanna and Kanye West)

2010 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Run This Town’ (featuring Rihanna and Kanye West)

2011 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Empire State of Mind’ (featuring Alicia Keys)

2011 – Best Rap Song for ‘Empire State of Mind’ (featuring Alicia Keys)

2011 – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group for ‘On to the Next One’ (featuring Swizz Beatz)

2012 – Best Rap Performance for ‘Otis’ (with Kanye West)

2013 – Best Rap Performance for ‘Niggas in Paris’ (with Kanye West)

2013 – Best Rap Song ‘Niggas in Paris’ (with Kanye West)

2013 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘No Church in the Wild’ (with Kanye West, Frank Ocean & The-Dream)

2014 – Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for ‘Holy Grail’ (featuring Justin Timberlake)

2014 – Best Music Video for ‘Suit & Tie’ (with Justin Timberlake)

2015 – Best R&B Performance for ‘Drunk in Love’ (with Beyoncé)

2015 – Best R&B Song for ‘Drunk in Love’ (with Beyoncé)

2019 – Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love (with Beyoncé as The Carters)

2021 – Best Rap Song for ‘Savage’ (as songwriter)

2022 – Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’ (with Kanye West)