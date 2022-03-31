Doja Cat takes to Twitter to reaffirm that despite her delivering on tour dates she will still be stepping away from music afterward.

Doja Cat came out with a series of tweets today detailing that she is sticking with her claims of quitting music after she fulfills her current obligations in the industry.

The Tarzana, Los Angeles, CA artist tweeted that she still has “shit to do” and that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up that she will be returning to music after her obligations.

“for those who are seeing me at the after-hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY”

for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY — sausage toes (@DojaCat) March 31, 2022

In her follow-up tweet, Doja shores up her initial post by cutting down to exactly what she wants her audience to hear from her— I’ll deliver on what I currently owe but then after that I’m gone.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet.”

so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet. — sausage toes (@DojaCat) March 31, 2022

Doja Cat’s original Tweets saying she was leaving music, which have since been deleted, followed fan backlash after she ignored many people who came to see her in Paraguay.

“it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me

— i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022”

The fans reportedly waited outside her hotel for hours before it started raining with increasing intensity before floods broke out the following day. Doja Cat was throwing private parties on the hotel’s rooftop while giving no information to fans while the flooding conditions worsened.

Fans weren’t happy and took to calling out the artist online.