Look there is no way I’m going to apologise for that title. Everyone wants to end this decade with a bang. Fireworks, party poppers, the cork of a champagne bottle. You get me right, just get your mind out of the gutter.

Now that that’s all said and done, here are the 10 most seductive, sensual and stimulating tracks that came out of the last ten years, so we can look back at all the hot filth we listened to right before this decade comes to a stunning close.

Bear in mind that there are a LOT of sexy songs in the world, and choosing only ten does absolutely no justice to the raunch that is the discography of multiple artists.

So, without further ado, get your red lights on and shut the doors. It’s going to be one steamy night if these songs are playing. (I do not regret a thing I am writing.)

1. ‘Too Deep’ by dvsn

Bass so hard it’ll wake the neighbours, vocals so soft they’ll put the whole street into a lovelorn high. dvsn is basically the king of bedroom jams, and will set the mood for any end of year festivities you may have planned…

2. ‘Special Affair’ by The Internet

Try hearing the first five seconds of this song without feeling some type of way. Go on, I’ll wait.

3. ‘You Sexy Thing’ by Zella Day

Hot Chocolate was unfortunately not in this decade, but this cover of their hot-as-anything song ‘You Sexy Thing’ most definitely was. Zella Day came through with the sexiest jam of 2019, and I will not be taking any further discussions on the matter.

4. ‘BMO’ by Ari Lennox

Break. Me. Off. Nothing is sexier than an Ari Lennox jam, and to be honest, she had a lot of songs from her discography that could have easily been on this list. This song is perfect for any midnight situation you may have in mind. Tested and approved.

5. ‘Girls Need Love’ by Summer Walker

Ugh. This song slaps. In all kinds of ways. Summer Walker is a legend and that’s on God.

6. ‘Caretaker’ by D.R.A.M. feat. SZA

Everyone just wants someone to take care of them, and D.R.A.M. and SZA capture that feeling the best with the most seductive lines you’ll hear in music.

7. ‘S.O.S.’ by Kelela

This song about a late-night booty call sure is making me cry in the club…

8. ‘Papi Pacify’ by FKA twigs

Rumour has it if you write the word ‘sensual’ on the grounds of a muddied palace under the light of a waning gibbous, this song begins to play from the cracks in the Earth itself.

9. ‘Fire We Make’ by Alicia Keys feat. Maxwell

Unfortunately ‘Diary’ was before this decade, otherwise, it would have been in this spot. However, ‘Fire We Make’ has the exact same energy, and who can refuse some Alicia Keys.

10. ‘Where U Are’ by Rina Sawayama

Love in the modern age is a difficult affair, but Rina still keeps things feeling airy, dreamy, and most of all, draped in a cloud of lust.