You won’t need 13 Reasons to check out US trio Wallows when they hit Aussie shores at the end of this year, but the frontman might look familiar.

Dylan Minnette is perhaps better-known for his role as Clay Jensen in the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, but the actor has been the alternative rock band’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for over a decade.

Minnette is joined by fellow actor Braeden Lemasters (Men of a Certain Age, Betrayal) on bass and Cole Preston on drums.

The trio will perform all ages shows with Hatchie in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in November after playing a one-off New Zealand show in Auckland on Saturday 5th November (support TBA).

The band has been known as Wallows since 2017, but performed as Feaver at Vans Warped Tour in 2011 with previous bassist Zack Mendenhall.

Releasing their Atlantic Records debut album Nothing Happens in 2019, the band is preparing to release follow-up Tell Me That It’s Over next month.

Working with multi-Grammy Award winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele), the album promises 10 tracks with “lo-fi post punk” vibes through to “early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia”.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Speaking with Dork in 2020, Minnette opened up about his songwriting process.

“I feel like now I’ve learned not to think about writing songs that make me go ‘ooh, this is gonna be a smash’,” he said.

“I think more now about just making the best songs we have, and if they happen to be really catchy, then that’s something we like. Let the world find what they find.”

Bassist Lemasters added that the band had grown since their debut and through the pandemic.

“They say you put your whole life on the first album, so this now feels like a clean slate, in a good way,” he told the publication.

“Our writing has definitely changed since Nothing Happens for sure, and it will probably all change again after it has been recorded.”

Wallows released new single ‘Especially You’ alongside the Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

The track follows on from lead single ‘I Don’t Want To Talk’, which has racked up over 1.7 million views on YouTube since its October premiere.

Watch Wallows ‘Especially You’:

Wallows ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ Tour

With special guest Hatchie (AU shows)



Tickets on sale Friday 11th February 10am local time



Saturday 5th November – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 8th November – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 10th November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday 11 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD