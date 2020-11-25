Boy does it feel good to announce a fezzie lineup. Newcastle’s Scene & Heard festival has unveiled its 2021 lineup and it is chock-a-block with the finest names in Aussie rock.

After a successful couple of events in 2018 and 2019, the Scene & Heard festival took an unexpected break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 sized elephant in the room.

But with things settling down a bit, Scene & Heard will make its long-awaited return to the live music stage in 2021 under COVID-19 safe rules.

Leading the charge is alt-rock stalwarts Grinspoon, for 25-years the Lismore rockers have been inciting call-to-arms singalongs with their charged anthems. We’ve got our phone torches at the ready in preparation for that opening riff of ‘Chemical Heart’.

Joining the ranks is one of the most innovative, exciting bands in the Australian music canon, Regurgitator. If there’s ever been a time to resurrect the band in the bubble it’s now. Sydney punks Ratcat, Frenzal Rhomb, COG, Killing Heidi, Custard and Caligula will also be jumping in on the party.



If you’re nostalgic for wallet chains and Levi’s SilverTab, Scene & Heard is sure to satiate those desires for the golden era of the 90s.

It’s all taking place on February 21st at Newcastle’s Wickham Park. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 3rd. You can sign up for pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, December 1st. You can find all the relevant ticket information below.



SCENE & HEARD FESTIVAL 2021

February 21 – Wickham Park, Newcastle

EARLY BIRD TICKETS

Pre-sale tickets – on sale Tuesday December 1

General tickets – on sale Thursday December 3



GRINSPOON

REGURGITATOR

RATCAT

FRENZAL RHOMB

COG

KILLING HEIDI

CUSTARD

CALIGULA

+

DCM STAGE featuring

DISCOVERY “DAFT PUNK TRIBUTE” SHOW

MINX

and more tba…