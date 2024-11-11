The hosts of the 2024 ARIA Awards have been revealed.

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) today announced Nova FM radio presenter, Tim Blackwell, as this year’s main host. He’ll be joined in the hosting team by Bridget Hustwaite, Latifa Tee, Christian Wilkins, and Rhys Nicholson.

The 2024 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube will take place on Wednesday, November 20th at Sydney’s Hordern Pavillion.

Blackwell joined Nova FM all the way back in 2021, going onto become one of the biggest names in Australian radio. In 2015, he was named Best Entertainment/Music Presenter at the 2015 ACRA Awards. Blackwell is perhaps best known for his role on Australia’s top rated drive time show, Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel.

Blackwell can’t wait to host the biggest night in Australian music.

“The ARIA Awards represent the pinnacle of Australia’s music industry – my first CD was Aria Awards Album 1991, so the fact that over three decades later I’d be hosting hasn’t really sunk in yet! After more than 15 years in the Oz music scene and annoying artists for interviews (and free tickets!), I can say with confidence that our country is home to some of the world’s most outstanding musical talent. We punch above our weight, hard! I’m thrilled to be part of the ARIAs and to help celebrate that talent this year,” he shares.

ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, adds: “We are incredibly excited to have Tim host the 2024 ARIA Awards with Latifa, Bridget and Christian. As a key figure within Australian music and broadcasting for more than 15 years, Tim has interviewed not only Australia’s biggest and brightest stars from the last decade or more, but artists from around the world who are setting the global music conversation.

“That’s really important in a year when we want to take the ARIAs to a global audience and spotlight the Aussie artists and ARIA nominees currently starring on the world stage as well as at home.”

Hustwaite, Wilkins, Tee, and Nicholson, meanwhile, will handle co-hosting duties, including handling the star-studded red carpet coverage presented by Specsavers.

They’ll be live from 1:30pm on the official ARIA YouTube channel, where they will bring exclusive moments, fashion highlights, and exclusive interviews with the great and the good of Australian and global music.