Some of the biggest names in Australian music will perform at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs).

The 2024 NIMAs, sponsored by Amazon Music, will take place at Darwin Amphitheatre on August 10th.

For its 20th anniversary event, the NIMAs will host performances by some of the most iconic artists in Indigenous music, led by pop superstar Jessica Mauboy.

Joining Mauboy on the bill is NIMA-winning artist Dan Sultan, who won the ARIA Award for best Adult Contemporary Album for his recent self-titled record.

First Nations supergroup 3%, consisting of Dallas Woods, Nooky, and Angus Field, will also be at the ceremony, as will one of the hottest rising stars in Australian music, Miss Kaninna.

Completing the lineup is Arrkula Yinbayarra (Together We Sing) ft. Dr Shellie Morris AO, Emily Wurramara, Birds and Fred Leon, and Eleanor Dixon.

All aforementioned artists will perform individual sets, but the real treat of the night will come when they unite for one-off collaborative performance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the NIMAs.

Mauboy can’t wait for August 10th to arrive.

“The NIMAs is truly the night of nights for Indigenous music! Celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year, the NIMAs hold even greater significance, especially for First Nations artists, as they recognise the excellence and hard work being done in the music space.

Mauboy also recalls a particularly fond memory from a previous NIMAs.

“One of my favourite moments was when I was in the amphitheatre watching Yothu Yindi perform. I was up on the hills with my fam, looking down into the theatre, and when ‘Treaty’ was performed, everyone rushed to the stage.

“It felt like the whole mob just transformed into a mosh pit, and we were all together as one in that moment. It was an absolutely euphoric feeling. I’m thrilled to be performing at this year’s event, marking such an important milestone in celebrating Indigenous music.’

The August 10th ceremony will be broadcast on National Indigenous Television (NITV), with more details to come. Tickets to the 2024 NIMAs are available here.

2024 NIMAs

August 10th

Darwin Amphitheatre, Darin, NT

Performers

Jessica Mauboy | Dan Sultan | 3% | Miss Kaninna

Arrkula Yinbayarra (Together We Sing) ft. Dr Shellie Morris AO

Birdz and Fred Leone | Eleanor Dixon Trio | Emily Wurramara