Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have collaborated on the final single from the former’s upcoming self-titled album.

Titled “Fortress”, the song sees Sultan reflect on the place he feels most comfortable in the world. “”Fortress” is about my family home and that in times of upheaval and uncertainty, it’s become the strongest and most fortified place in the universe,” he explains. A place of peace and power and, ultimately, love.”

According to Sultan, the song was almost finished when he asked his “dear friend” Stone to take part. “With her beautiful contribution, we knew we had something special,” the singer-songwriter adds.

Stone was only too happy to perform on the song. “When he (Sultan) asked me to collaborate on “Fortress”, I was so excited,” she reveals. “Not only did I love the sound of the song, but the feeling and message in the lyrics.

“Finding out place in the world with people who we trust and love… a fortress when the wild storms of life rage through. (It) was an honour to be involved on this track.”

The accompanying music video, which features a dynamic live performance from Sultan and Stone (together, their names sound like a reliable father and son building company), showcases the potency of the pair’s collaboration.

“Fortress” will feature on Sultan’s forthcoming self-titled album, set for release on August 18th. The album is described as “chronicling a journey of personal evolution, marked by challenges, healing and enlightenment.”

Following the album’s release, Sultan will embark on a short but sweet East Coast tour, stopping in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne this October.

Dan Sultan is the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Nali & Friends, Sultan’s first children’s album. Nali & Friends earned him the ARIA Award for Best Children’s Album that year.

This weekend, for one night only, a handful of lucky Sultan fans will get the chance to see the musician in an intimate live setting at Melbourne’s Kindred Bandroom, all thanks to Sailor Jerry Presents.

Dan Sultan’s “Fortress” (ft. Julia Stone) is out now. His self-titled album is out August 18th via Liberation Records (pre-save/pre-order here).