In Partnership with Old El Paso

With the 2024 Paris Olympics fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about how we’ll keep our bodies in peak physical condition for hours of shouting at the screen and cheering on our champions. With the athletes on strict diets tighter than budgies on Bondi, we supporters need to be thinking easy, fun, delicious, and nutritious (to maximise our cheer-squad abilities … hey, we all need to do our bit).

While the Summer Games might be played out before our eyes in the most romantic city in the world, coq au vin is too fiddly for couch food, soufflé is too hard basket, and snails are… well, they’re gross. There, we said it. Sorry, Marco-Pierre.

That’s why we’re taking our taste buds to flavour town.

Old El Paso – the OG household name when it comes to at-home (sorry, en casa) tacos – is here to satiate your hunger during the games. What better way to feed the people while enjoying weird and wonderful sports that only pop up once every Olympiad?

We decided it was high time to add to that list and invent a few new games to the ever-contentious list of Olympic Sports. Skateboarding got the nod from the IOC back in 2020 – why shouldn’t ours?

We asked Sydney singer-songwriter (and all-round funnyman) Go-Jo to hit the streets with a microphone, a camera, all the fixins for some delicious burritos, plus some Old El Paso freebies for those willing to rise to the challenge.

The sport in question? An, old-fashioned burrito relay. Okay, we made it up on the day but whatever – burritos are loved ubiquitously and let’s be real here, track and field sports could use more spice. We’ve retired the aluminium batons and replaced relay runners with freshly-stocked food stations to give our contestants the ingredients for a stunning victory.

Watch our randomly-selected champions as they delicately lay down the Mexican rice, layer the beans, grate the queso, and engineer their burritos for maximum enjoyment (read: minimum spontaneous deconstruction mid-bite… whilst wearing white jeans). It might not be an official sport, but it is a delicious one.

Old El Paso has officially partnered with the Australian Olympic Team to support our sporting heroes as they head to France, so grabbing a taco kit and making it Mexican-inspired for your viewing party, TV dinner, or Opening Ceremony Grand Buffet (El Buffet Grande?) is doing more than just giving your taste buds a treat – it’s giving our heroes a high five as they strive for gold.