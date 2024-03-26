Tones and I, Dom Dolla, and The Teskey Brothers won big at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

The awards, which saw the music industry gather at the Ivy in Sydney on Tuesday evening to celebrate the best of the best in Australian music, were hosted by Alex Dyson and featured stellar performances from Neil Finn of Crowded House and Angus & Julia Stone.

As well as performing, Finn and Crowded House won the second-ever Rolling Stone Icon Award, following Tina Arena’s triumph last year. In presenting the legendary band with the award, Richard Wilkins said: “It’s a great honour and pleasure to be here tonight to present this award to a band that was formed in the mid-80s out of the ashes of a wonderful group called Split Enz. They moved to the Hollywood Hills and made one of the great records of all time. It is my great pleasure and honour to announce that the Rolling Stone Icon Award goes to Crowded House.”

Accepting the award, Neil Finn said: “Thank you Rolling Stone for making us into an icon. I’m not sure what that truly means, but I think it means you need to go to Mecca and buy some makeup, so I’ve done that. I’d like to thank all the band members of Crowded House, so i’m representing for them, they send their love. For everybody, thank you so much for honouring us in this fashion.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor-in-Chief, Poppy Reid, said: “Congratulations to our incredible nominees and winners, their music was listened to and judged by some of the world’s most influential music critics.

“A huge thank you to our incredible sponsors and performers who have made the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards our best yet. We are continually inspired by Australian artists, their stories, and their music, and are so proud to support them with such a special night dedicated to celebrating their art.”

Pop singer-songwriter Peach PRC claimed the award for Best Single, with “Perfect for You” beating out a strong list of releases by Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Fisher, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and more to receive the honour. “Perfect for You” appeared on her debut 2023 EP Manic Dream Pixie and came in at #63 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2023.

In her acceptance speech, Peach PRC said: “This is such an honour. Thank you all so much for making this possible. Thank you to Rolling Stone Australia, thank you to my team, and thank you Paris Hilton for letting me sample your song.”

Best Record was taken out by The Winding Way, the third studio album from 2023 Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover act The Teskey Brothers. The record topped a field of stellar record releases from the likes of Teenage Dads, G Flip, The Amity Affliction, Troye Sivan, Dope Lemon, and more. The award caps off a huge year for the album, which peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and also charted in The Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, and the UK.

Accepting the award, The Teskey Brothers said: “Thank you all so much, as always we appreciate everything that comes our way. We couldn’t do this without the support of our manager, our label Mushroom, and our entire amazing team. We appreciate all our fans for the love on the record, thank you for listening”

After a breakout 2023, Melbourne producer and songwriter Dom Dolla won Best New Artist, beating highly fancied nominees including Royel Otis, The Rions, grentperez, Blusher, Old Mervs, and more.

Accepting the award via video while touring in Brazil, Dom Dolla described the win as “absolutely an honour… Rolling Stone has such an iconic place in modern music history that getting the nod is unbelievable. Unfortunately I can’t be there with you guys tonight to pour out a couple, but rip the lid off for me and I’ll see you again really soon.”

The Rolling Stone Global Award, meanwhile, went to Tones and I ahead of Vacations, Tame Impala, Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, and more.

This special award, which recognises the achievements of Australian artists internationally, sees Rolling Stone Australia invite the brand’s international editorial teams, including editors from Rolling Stone US and Rolling Stone UK, to vote in the Rolling Stone Global Award category.

In her acceptance speech, one-time Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover star Tones and I said: “Thank you so much. I’d like to thank my team for all the support. Wow, this is an incredible award to win, up against such an icon in Kylie Minogue who helped pave the way for women in pop music on a global scale.”

2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Winners:

Rolling Stone Icon Award

Crowded House – WINNER

Best Single

Peach PRC – “Perfect for You” – WINNER

Dom Dolla ft. MK – “Rhyme Dust”

Budjerah – “Therapy”

Amy Shark – “Can I Shower At Yours”

Fisher ft. Kita Alexander – “Atmosphere”

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – “I Used to Be Fun”

Lime Cordiale – “Colin”

Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – “Silent Assassin”

Best New Artist

Dom Dolla – WINNER

Royel Otis

Oliver Cronin

The Rions

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

grentperez

Blusher

Old Mervs

Best Record

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way – WINNER

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving

G Flip – DRUMMER

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

Brad Cox – Acres

Dope Lemon – Kimosabè

Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie

Rolling Stone Global Award

Tones and I – WINNER

Kylie Minogue

Troye Sivan

The Teskey Brothers

Dom Dolla

DMA’S

Fisher

Vacations

Tame Impala