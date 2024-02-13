Dom Dolla has continued his big year with the announcement of a massive Australian tour.

The house producer is embarking on his biggest ever Australian headline tour in 2024, performing in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane in November and December (see full dates below).

The pre-sale opens on Monday, February 19th at 12pm local time (sign up here). According to a press release, this will be fans’ best chance of securing a ticket as it’s not guaranteed that there will be tickets available in the general sale.

Dom Dolla’s upcoming shows follow two sold-out shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in 2023. Last year also saw him co-headline Spilt Milk across Australia alongside Post Malone. Outside of Australia, the producer’s music has been embraced by audiences at sold-out headline shows in North American and the UK, and he’s set to perform at iconic festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Tomorrowland.

Dom Dolla kicked off 2024 by scoring well on triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown, reaching number three (“Saving Up”), number four (“Rhyme Dust” with MK), and number 18 (“Eat Your Man” with Nelly Furtado). All three songs also performed well on the US Dance Chart, with “Rhyme Dust” reaching the top 10.

The past year has also brought Dom Dolla several awards nominations, including a Grammy nomination for his remix of the Gorillaz song, “New Gold”. Last year, he won his second ARIA Award for Best Dance/Electronic Release for the aforementioned “Rhyme Dust”.

Dom Dolla’s latest single, “Saving Up”, broke into the top 10 of the ARIA Singles Chart, making the producer the first Australian artist to achieve the feat in the past three months.

Dom Dolla 2024 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Monday, February 19th (12pm local time)

Ticket information via domdolla.com.au

Saturday, November 30th

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 7th

Wellington Square, Perth, WA

Saturday, December 14th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 21st

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD