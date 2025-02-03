The window is about to close on nominations for the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

As previously reported, the prestigious event returns this year for its fifth annual edition, and expands with the addition of a category celebrating the best live performer.

Time is running out to play your part. Nominations for this year’s show will close late Friday, February 7th.

Get in now to cast your votes on the categories of Best LP or EP, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, Readers’ Choice, the freshly-minted Best Live Act and, of course, the Rolling Stone Icon Award.

The Rolling Stone Global Award will again be judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff to acknowledge the Australian artist that has made impressive international strides. All told, seven categories will be presented on the night.

The invitation-only event will be a smorgasbord of live music, networking and partying, all hosted in a central Sydney venue. Details will be announced in due course.

At last year’s show, Neil Finn collected the second annual Rolling Stone Icon Award on behalf of Crowded House, while legendary singer Tina Arena was the very first Icon, feted at the 2023 ceremony.

Finn and Angus & Julia Stone were on hand to perform at The Ivy Sydney in 2024, while Tones and I (Rolling Stone Global Award), Dom Dolla (Best New Artist), Peach PRC (Best Single) and The Teskey Brothers (Best Record) were among the winners last time.

“Thank you Rolling Stone for making us into an icon,” Finn remarked on the night. “I’m not sure what that truly means, but I think it means you need to go to Mecca and buy some makeup, so I’ve done that. I’d like to thank all the band members of Crowded House, so I’m representing for them, they send their love. For everybody, thank you so much for honouring us in this fashion.”

Music fans everywhere can vote on the Readers’ Choice Award, saluting an act who kept their followers constantly tuned-in across their tunes, performances, music videos and social activity.

Nominations in six artist categories are open now to all email subscribers of The Music Network at the official voting portal, with any Australian artists who have released works in the period of October 16th, 2023 to October 31st, 2024, eligible for nomination. If you are not a current The Music Network subscriber, you can subscribe here.

