As the clock counts down on the third edition of SXSW Sydney, organisers present the first batch of speakers.

Announced today, Tuesday, May 27, Emmy Award-winning music supervisor Jen Malone; ATC senior agent Lucy Atkinson; and Dr Marcus Collins, the American culture academic, author and ex-director of digital strategy for Beyoncé are among the international guest speakers for the 2025 SXSW Sydney Music Conference.

Also taking their places on stage will be John Watson, the legendary artist manager and reigning Legacy recipient at the AAM Awards; Justin Sweeting, co-founder & music director of Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival; and Meng Ru Kuok, group CEO and founder of Caldecott Music Group, the Singapore-based business behind BandLab Technologies.

The third annual SXSW Sydney is “about big ideas, bold conversations and unexpected connections,” says Claire Collins, SXSW Sydney’s Head of Music, in a statement. “It’s a chance to hear directly from the people who open doors — the buyers, curators and deal-makers — and to better understand how to cut through, stay independent, or scale globally.”

The conversations on the conference stages this time will cover the state of independence, digital strategy, breaking out of the geobubble and into global markets, the opportunities and challenges AI presents for the music industry, and more.

Sydney’s offshoot of the original and long-running SXSW in Austin, Texas will roll out October 13th-19th in and around precincts including Darling Harbour, Chippendale, and Broadway.

Today’s speakers reveal follows the first artist announcement, which includes British indie rock experimentalist jasmine.4.t, winner of the Grulke Prize for best non-US developing act at SXSW in Austin earlier this year. She was also the first UK signee to Phoebe Bridgers’ music label Saddest Factory.

More than 300 buzzworthy artists will be announced in due course, along with additional music conference speakers, parties, panels and workshops.

“It’s a week packed with fun, discovery, and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and imagine what’s next for music in our region and around the world,” adds Collins.

SXSW Sydney is delivered in Partnership with the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. TEG produces the week-long event.

For more visit www.sxswsydney.com/music-showcase and to secure entry to the big show, visit www.sxswsydney.com/attend.

First Wave of Music Conference Speakers:

Jen Malone (Music Supervisor, Black & White Music), USA

Dr Marcus Collins (Culture Academic and #1 Selling Author), USA

Alex Berenson (Senior Director of A&R, All Flowers), USA

Andrew Batey (Founder & Co-CEO, Beatdapp), USA

Brian Hobbs (Director of Music Festival Programming, SXSW), USA

Daphne Berry (Podcast Host, Airing Your Dirty Laundry), AUS

Hallie Anderson (Co-Founder, Rareform Agency), USA

Jashima Wadehra (Founder, Ode), USA

John Watson (President, John Watson Management / Eleven Music), AUS

Jono Harrison (Music Industry Consultant), AUS

Justin Sweeting (Co-Founder & Music Director, Clockenflap Festival), Hong Kong

Kartini Ludwig (Founder, Koup Music), AUS

Lucy Atkinson (Senior Agent, ATC), UK

Macarena González (Live Talent Coordinator, Apodaca Group / Pal Norte Festival), Mexico

Mardi Caught (Head, The Annex), AUS

Meng Ru Kuok (Group CEO & Founder, Caldecott Music Group), Singapore

Patrick Daniel (Project Manager, Reeperbahn), Germany

Priya Dewan (Founder & CEO, GigLifePro), Singapore

Roochay Shukla (Head of Creative Marketing India and South Asia, Believe), India

Sally Dunstone (Partner and Agent, Primary Talent), UK

First Wave of Artists: