The Grammy Awards will return to Stan in 2026, with the streamer locking in exclusive Australian broadcast rights for the second year running.

Broadcasting live from the US on February 2nd, Stan will once again play host. Nominees for 2026 include RÜFÜS DU SOL, Amyl and the Sniffers, Tame Impala, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga.

Lamar leads this year with nine nominations for his album GNX, hot off his 2025 Grammy win for Song of the Year with “Not Like Us”. He is one of the most recognised artists by the Recording Academy, with 22 wins and over 66 nominations under his belt.

Cirkut, Jack Antonoff and Lady Gaga received a total of seven nominations each, while Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, and Serban Ghenea got six.

Several of them will compete for the highly sought after Album Of The Year award, with nominees also including Justin Bieber, and Tyler, the Creator.

Lamar, Bad Bunny, Gaga and Carpenter are also in the running for Record of the Year, alongside Doechii, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan, and Billie Eilish.

Thomas is also nominated for Best New Artist, alongside Addison Rae, The Marias, sombr, KATSEYE, Lola Young, Alex Warren and Olivia Dean, who has received her first Grammy nomination after her breakthrough year with hits like “Man I Need” and album The Art of Loving.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on February 2nd, with a guest list full of music’s biggest stars. Previous attendees include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, and more.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment for the Recording Academy and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will broadcast live and on demand from Los Angeles on February 2nd, only on Stan.