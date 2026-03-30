The APRA Music Awards are back in 2026, with nominees including some of the biggest names in Australia’s music scene, like The Amity Affliction, Skux, Thornhill, and more.

There are 52 first-time nominees this year, seven of whom are up for two awards, including five who are recognised for the same song, demonstrating the breadth of songwriting spanning multiple genres.

This year’s Song of the Year top five features three previous winners from across the musical spectrum. 2025 winners Amyl and the Sniffers are nominated for the playfully controversial “Jerkin’”, which is also up for Most Performed Rock Work; multi-award-winner Paul Kelly, with nephew and first-time nominee Dan Kelly, for “Rita Wrote A Letter”, the long-awaited follow up to “How to Make Gravy”; and two-time-winner Kevin Parker for Tame Impala’s slacker-rock hit “Loser”.

Alongside them in the category are Keli Holiday, alongside co-composers Alex Cameron and Konstantin Kersting, for one of the biggest songs of last year, “Dancing2”, which is also up for Most Performed Alternative Work; and Ninajirachi Nina Wilson, one of the most-awarded artists of recent months, for “iPod Touch”, co-written with Darcy Baylis.

Elsewhere, nominees also include Nick Ward, Folk Bitch Trio, Ball Park Music, Guy Sebastian, Spacey Jane, Brad Cox, Dom Dolla, Thornhill, Hilltop Hoods, ONEFOUR, Ruel, Don West, BOY SODA, and Ocean Alley.

In the International category, the nominees are Bruno Mars & Rosé for “APT.”, Doechii for “Denial Is a River”, Kendrick Lamar for “Squabble Up”, Gracie Abrams for “That’s So True”, and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for “Timeless”.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The recipient of the prestigious Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music will be announced on Tuesday, April 14th.

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The centenary edition will be held at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, April 29th, celebrating the best of Australian music. The ceremony will be hosted by legendary presenter and musicophile Julia Zemiro and guests presenters Bernard Fanning, Jessica Mauboy, Mark Coles Smith, and Stella Donnelly.

2026 APRA Music Awards Nominees:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

“Dancing2” – Keli Holiday

“iPod Touch” – Ninajirachi

“Jerkin’” – Amyl and The Sniffers

“Loser” – Tame Impala

“Rita Wrote A Letter” – Paul Kelly

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

BARKAA

Emily Wurramara

Heide Peverelle, Jeanie Pilkington & Grace Sinclair (Folk Bitch Trio)

Nick Ward

Nina Wilson (Ninajirachi)

Most Performed Australian Work

“Maybe” – Guy Sebastian

“Please Don’t Move to Melbourne” – Ball Park Music

“stay a little longer” – ROSÉ

“Tell Me” – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

“Touch” – KATSEYE

Most Performed Alternative Work

“All the Noise” – Spacey Jane

“car” – Royel Otis

“Dancing2” – Keli Holiday

“Hideaway” – Mallrat

“Please Don’t Move to Melbourne” – Ball Park Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

“I’m Yours” – Karen Lee Andrews

“Let It Rain” – Dallas Frasca

“Milk & Honey” – Tash Sultana

“Straight Into The Sun” – The Cruel Sea

“Survival” – Karen Lee Andrews

Most Performed Country Work

“BUY THAT GIRL A BEER” – Casey Barnes

“Dirty Money” – Travis Collins

“I’m A Boxer” – Brad Cox

“TROUBLE” – Tori Darke & Jay Santilli

“Who You Are” – Rachael Fahim

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

“Break My Love” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

“CAVE” – Dom Dolla & Tove Lo

“Focus” – John Summit feat. CLOVES

“Beautiful People” – David Guetta & Sia

“Tell Me” – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

“All That I Remember” – The Amity Affliction

“nerv” – Thornhill

“RAINDROP” – Ocean Grove

“Sacred” – Parkway Drive

“Tether” – Make Them Suffer

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

“The Gift” – Hilltop Hoods feat. Marlon

“Party On The Moon” – Bliss n Eso

“Spinnin’” – ONEFOUR & Nemzzz

“The Trap” – Rops1

“Who’s Back” – Skux

Most Performed Pop Work

“I Can Die Now” – Ruel

“Maybe” – Guy Sebastian

“Press Pause” – Kita Alexander

“stay a little longer” – ROSÉ

“Touch” – KATSEYE

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

“Cardio” – Larissa Lambert

“Julia” – Don West

“Lil’ Obsession” – BOY SODA

“Pity Party” – PANIA

“Vetted” – Lithe

Most Performed Rock Work

“Defiant” – Jimmy Barnes

“Everyone Will See It” – Old Mervs

“Jerkin’” – Amyl and The Sniffers

“Southerly” – King Stingray

“Tangerine” – Ocean Alley

Most Performed International Work

“APT.” – Bruno Mars and ROSÉ

“DENIAL IS A RIVER” – Doechii

“Squabble Up” – Kendrick Lamar

“That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

“Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti