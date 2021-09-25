Rapper 21 Savage has been arrested over drug and gun offences dating back to 2019.

As reported by Buzzfeed, DeKalb County Jail records show that 21 Savage – real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – was arrested in Georgia on Friday. According to the publication, Joseph has since been released on bail.

The charges relate to a February 2019 incident that led to him being detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for violating the terms of his non-immigrant visa. While Joseph has been living in Atlanta, Georgia since 2006, he was born in the UK.

According to reports at the time, he was pulled over in Atlanta while driving across the pavement to get onto another street.

After being stopped, Joseph is believed to have dumped a bottle containing an unknown substance, which led to him being immediately handcuffed.

The substance has seen allegedly tested positive for codeine, and a handgun was found in his car.

Now, it has been reported that a DeKalb County magistrate court judge signed a warrant authorising his arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession and weapons possession, leading Joseph to turn himself in.

“The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago,” Charles Kuck, managing partner of Kuck Baxter Immigration, who represents Joseph, told Buzzfeed.

“There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Joseph by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States,” Kuck added.

A hearing over Joseph’s immigration status is now set for Monday, November 1st, with Kuck claiming that ICE officials have refused to terminate the original case.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for quickly processing and releasing Mr. Joseph,” said Kuck.

“He will continue to fight for his right to seek permanent residence in the United States through the immigration court. We look forward to the day when ICE will play fairly with all those who seek justice within our immigration system.”

