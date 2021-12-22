Former entertainment reporter turned YouTuber Lee Jin Ho claims that 2NE1 disbanded because YG Entertainment couldn’t “control” a member.

The disbandment of K-pop group 2NE1 has been a sore spot for fans for years. One of K-pop’s biggest and most exciting girl groups, 2NE1 drew the proverbial short straw when it came to luck – the group disbanded in 2016 after a period of inactivity, putting an end to what could have been one of K-pop’s greats.

Now, former entertainment reporter and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has claimed that 2NE1’s disbandment was expedited after their agency, YG Entertainment, could not “control” a member.

In a video released December 17th, Lee claimed that following Minzy’s departure from the group, YG had plans to continue 2NE1 as a trio. There were also plans for a new album – those, however, never came to fruition because the company “had a difficult time controlling one member”, according to translations by Koreaboo.

According to Lee, said member – who was not named – ‘had a hard time making up her mind’.

“This member had written a handwritten note for [then-YG Entertainment CEO] Yang Hyun-suk that revealed her intent to focus on her promotions, but she was unable to keep her promise.” he claimed, before also saying that the company ‘gave up’ on 2NE1 after Minzy’s departure brought a ‘harsh reality check’ for erstwhile CEO Yang Hyun Suk.

Lee’s video comes only days after former 2NE1 leader CL said in an interview that she came to know of the group’s disbandment when news broke out in the media.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I was at a Thanksgiving dinner and my phone blew up,” CL told AP Entertainment, before adding that the time was “very heartbreaking for me”.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘I Am The Best’ by 2NE1: