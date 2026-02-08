Brad Arnold, lead vocalist and founding member of 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47 following a seven-month battle with stage 4 cancer.

The US rock band announced Arnold’s death via social media, confirming he passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family and his wife, Jennifer.

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the statement reads.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Arnold revealed his diagnosis of stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma in May 2025, a rare form of kidney cancer that had metastasised to his lung. In a video message to fans at the time, he said: “That’s not real good. But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear.”

The Mississippi-born musician formed 3 Doors Down in 1996 alongside high school friends guitarist Matt Roberts and bassist Todd Harrell in their hometown of Escatawpa. Arnold initially served as both vocalist and drummer, writing what would become the band’s breakthrough hit “Kryptonite” whilst still at secondary school.

The demo recording of “Kryptonite” gained traction on Southern radio stations, eventually attracting major label attention. 3 Doors Down’s commercial success continued with 2002’s Away from the Sun, which saw Arnold transition to purely vocal duties whilst drummer Josh Freese joined the lineup. The album produced mainstream rock hits including “When I’m Gone” and the power ballad “Here Without You”. The band achieved their first number-one album with 2005’s Seventeen Days, repeating this success with their self-titled 2008 release.

3 Doors Down released their final studio album Us and the Night in 2016, though they remained active on the touring circuit. Their performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration party in January 2017 generated considerable controversy amongst their fanbase.