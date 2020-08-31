3 Doors Down singer and known Donald Trump supporter Brad Arnold is pushing a dangerous coronavirus conspiracy theory.

Arnold is promoting a narrative that’s being towed by Fox News that the Centre For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is artificially inflating the number of COVID-19 cases in the US.

Over the weekend he posted a screengrab of a section of the CDC website to his personal Instagram account, which shows data on the number of people dying from coronavirus who also had an underlying medical condition.

His screenshot was accompanied by text which read; “This week the CDC quietly updated the Covid number to admit that only 6% of all the 161,392 deaths recorded actually died solely from Covid.”

This is not new information, nor is it information that most government’s are trying to hide. Public health messages in the US and closer to home have made it clear that people with underlying conditions are more vulnerable to coronavirus

But based on his upload image, plus the caption “………a never ending circus to distract us from their lies”, it’s pretty clear that Arnold doesn’t think those people should count as COVID-19 deaths, and that the CDC is lying.

The narrative that Arnold and 3 Doors Down are pushing has frequently revolved around the idea that the media and Democrats are using coronavirus to bring down Trump.

It adds up really, as 3 Doors Down performed at the president’s inauguration in 2017.

After the event, the band’s manager Angus Vail defended their actions and said 3 Doors Down are conservatives through and through.

“3 DOORS have that ‘God, guns, and country’ black-and-white sort of viewpoint, and they spend a lot of time going to Iraq, doing service, playing for the troops,” Vail told Vice.

“They believe it, and that’s just the way they see America. It’s pretty hard to argue with. You say, ‘What about the nuances, what about the gray areas?’ and they say, ‘No, no, God, guns, America is the greatest country on earth.’”

