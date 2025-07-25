First Nations collective 3% are back with a new single, “Running Through My Head”, putting their spin on t.A.T.u.’s 2000s hit.

Produced by Xavier Dunn and featuring alt-pop artist Sarah Wolfe, the track is out now via Believe.

3% described the track as their take on iconic material, exploring how words and moments can linger. “Some things keep running repeatedly through your head. This track is an outlet — made for anyone who’s felt that weight. We find strength and solidarity in each other. Volume up and full send on this one,” said Dallas Woods.

Nooky added that the song came together quickly: “One morning we smashed through two songs, then Xav played the beat. By the time he came back from getting water, I’d written it. You gotta capture these moments of energy because it’s really hard to replicate sometimes – it’s not about making songs perfect, it’s about letting ‘em slap.”

Sarah Wolfe said: “It is such an honour to release Running Through My Head with 3%! They are such a powerful voice in the Australian music scene, and getting to work with such passionate and hard-working people is an absolute dream. I’ve never had more fun on stage than when we’ve performed this track live, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

The new single follows 3%’s recent track “Our Greats”, whose video paid tribute to Indigenous icons including Cathy Freeman and Patty Mills, and featured kids from the We Are Warriors program.

The group were among the most nominated acts at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, receiving four nominations including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Their 2024 debut album KILL THE DEAD also earned four ARIA nominations, winning Best Hip Hop/Rap Release and Best Cover Art.

3%’s “Running Through My Head” is out now via Believe.