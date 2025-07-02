First Nations collective 3% are back with a huge new single.

Nooky, Dallas Woods, and Angus Field have dropped “Our Greats” ahead of NAIDOC Week (July 6-13th), a tribute to both old and new generations. The track features a dialogue between 3% and a chorus of children, including many from Indigenous youth organisation We Are Warriors, as well as Nooky’s own children.

“‘Our Greats’ is a tribute to the giants who walked before us – the ones who dared to believe, who fought through adversity, and who laid the foundation so we could stand tall today,” says Woods. “Their legacy is carved into our spirit, their impact is beyond measure – and they all deserve statues in bronze. This one’s for them.”

Fields adds “‘Our Greats’ is a song for those who paved the way before us so that we could dare to achieve for the future.”

“For me, ‘Our Greats’ is a deeply personal song for so many reasons,” says Nooky. “Through the work we do with We Are Warriors we have a lot of young mob in the programs who can rap and sing. They were rattling off too many names to fit in the song, but I felt proud that these kids knew who Cathy Freeman is; who Ash Barty and Adam Goodes are. I could see the greatness reflected in them and to hear them stand up and sing with such strength and hope blows me away.”

The single arrives alongside a colourful music video that extends the song’s tribute to inspiring First Nations legends, with cameos from Ash Barty, Cathy Freeman, Patty Mills, Adam Goodes and more.

Earlier this year, 3% took out Best New Artist at the Rolling Stone Awards 2025, capping off a remarkable 12 months.

The trio also performed at the ceremony, with a two-song performance from their debut album Kill the Dead, which last year grabbed a brace of ARIA Awards, including Best Hip-Hop/Rap Release, and was lauded with a five-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

Kill the Dead was praised for its bold, vulnerable sonic palette, blending raw rap energy with striking honesty and beauty. “The spirit that weaves throughout this album is natural; the chemistry between the members of 3% striking for a group that has only been together a short period of time,” the review read.

3%’s “Our Greats” is out now via Believe.